BBC – You will need to prove your age to access certain websites from July

From July, everyone will need to use age-checking tech which could include face scans & digital ID to access certain websites.

Responding to this, Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch said:

“Children must be protected online, but many technological age checking methods are ineffective and introduce additional risks to children and adults alike including security breaches, privacy intrusion, errors, digital exclusion and censorship.

“There is a broad spectrum of age checking methods, including dangerously intrusive methods like biometric face scans and even ID cards and passports for internet access. We must avoid anything like a digital ID system for the internet that would both eradicate privacy online and fail to keep children safe.

“Many technological age assurance methods can be easily circumvented and shouldn’t be seen as a silver bullet solution, whilst parental controls, user controls and age ratings are other recognised, reliable methods to protect children from inappropriate content online.”

