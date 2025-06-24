Big Issue – New data law is a “weakening of our rights”, campaigners say

The Data (Use and Access) Bill has become law and privacy rights campaigners are raising serious questions about changes concerning algorithmic decision-making.

Big Brother Watch’s legal and policy officer Jasleen Chaggar said: ““It is a weakening of our rights on all fronts.”

“Solely automated decision making is going to become permitted more broadly, unless it involves processing of special category data…That means decisions could be made about people based on their socioeconomic status, their postcode data, their accents, or even their referred emotions… and all of that is really quite worrying.” Ms Chaggar elaborated.

Big Issue – From the NHS to the DWP: UK’s new data law will make your life ‘radically different’, minister says

