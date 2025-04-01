Computer Weekly – Apple’s British customers’ privacy at ‘most risk’, Lords warn

Liberal Democrat Lord Strasburger grilled the Government about its unprecedented encryption-breaching order to Apple. On Monday, in the House of Lords, he said: “Strong encryption is essential to protect our data and our commerce from attack by organised crime and rogue states,” he said. “Any weakness inserted into encryption for the benefit of the authorities is also available to those who would do us harm – yet that is precisely what the government are demanding from Apple.”

The Minister was further pressed by Strasburger, who asked: “Could the Minister please explain why the Home Office wants to make Apple’s British customers the MOST at risk in the world of being hacked?”

Separately, Big Brother Watch, Index on Censorship, and the Open Rights Group have jointly called on the Tribunal to open the hearing to the public.

Computer Weekly – Apple devices are at 'most risk' in UK following government 'backdoor' order

