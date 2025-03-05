Computer Weekly – WhatsApp or Signal could be next if Apple loses encryption Tribunal case

Apple’s legal challenge against the Home Office will test the limits of how far the government can lawfully go to gain access to the public’s encrypted data. Should Apple lose the case, it could open the door for the government to target other platforms that provide encrypted messaging services, including WhatsApp and Signal.

Rebecca Vincent, interim director of civil liberties group Big Brother Watch, has warned that the Home Office’s demands risk impacting millions of people:

“The government’s latest escalation towards Apple is alarming, as is the fact that the legal proceedings around this may take place in total secrecy. This is a matter of high public interest that will impact the privacy rights of millions in the UK,

“If the government wins at the Investigatory Powers Tribunal, we will no doubt see similar orders to other platforms in the very near future. We will all pay the price, leaving the door to access our personal data wide open to the government and malicious actors alike”.

