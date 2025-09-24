Daily Mail – Digital ID is a step towards “checkpoint Britain”

The Tony Blair Institute (TBI), a think tank, has released a new report urging the government to introduce a digital ID “superapp” to be issued to every adult in Britain.

Rebecca Vincent, interim director of civil liberties group Big Brother Watch has warned:

“The Tony Blair Institute’s latest proposal is a clear attempt to pressure Downing Street into their version of a checkpoint Britain just days before Keir Starmer is expected to make an announcement on digital ID.

“They’ve said the quiet part out loud, that it’s not only about tackling illegal immigration and that the Home Office is only the start, with pre-emptive plans for digital ID to creep into many aspects of our everyday lives.”

Big Brother Watch has joined forces with six other rights groups, including Liberty and Unlock Democracy, in writing to the Prime Minister to urge him to scrap plans to introduce a mandatory digital ID.

