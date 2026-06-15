Daily Mail – Government announces social media ban for under-16s

Starmer announced under-16s will be banned from using ten social media platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and X. Online gaming communications and chatbot usage will be restricted for children. 16 and 17-year-olds will have curfews on their use of social media.

Silkie Carlo, Director of Big Brother Watch, said: “This will be remembered as the beginning of ID checkpoints for the internet”.

Daily Mail – Sir Flip-Flop strikes again! Starmer to unveil a FULL social media ban for under-16s in yet another U-turn

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