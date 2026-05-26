Daily Mail – Government spent over £650,000 Digital ID ads

A Big Brother Watch investigation revealed that the Government spent more than £650,000 of taxpayers’ money on digital ID adverts during a cost-of-living crisis. Meanwhile, public support dropped from 53% in 2024 to 31% in late 2025.

Jack Coulson, Head of Advocacy at Big Brother Watch said:

“Discovering they have spent nearly three-quarters of a million pounds on ads to promote the deeply unpopular digital ID agenda will rightly annoy many.”

Daily Mail – MPs brand Keir Starmer’s rushed launch of Digital ID a ‘fiasco’ that ‘spooked’ the public – as figures show Government has spent £672,000 advertising the unpopular scheme

DONATE TO BIG BROTHER WATCH