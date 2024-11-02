Daily Mail – Privacy under threat as ULEZ-style cameras expand across UK

Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras in Clean Air Zones, including in London and Birmingham, now scan over 118 million plates monthly to enforce pollution standards – according to figures obtained through a Freedom of Information request by Big Brother Watch.

Privacy campaigners are concerned about the growing scope of these surveillance networks, with some councils allowing police unfettered access to the data collected on motorists. This level of monitoring could lead to broader uses beyond emissions control, potentially compromising individual privacy.

Jake Hurfurt of Big Brother Watch said:

“ANPR cameras in the UK already make up one of the biggest surveillance networks on the planet. Millions of innocent people’s car journeys are captured by automated cameras every day and this level of surveillance is a threat to everyone’s privacy.”

“Local authorities must be extremely careful not to undermine our privacy, even when pursuing noble aims like cutting air pollution. Robust oversight is needed to make sure that even if ANPR is used in this situation, mission creep does not allow it to become part of a surveillance behemoth.”

Daily Mail – Sadiq Khan’s ULEZ cameras are watching YOU: Big Brother fears over clean-driving schemes which scan 45 cars every second

DONATE TO BIG BROTHER WATCH