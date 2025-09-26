Daily Mail – Rights groups raise privacy concerns in a letter to Starmer about digital ID

Civil liberties groups, led by Big Brother Watch, have written to Keir Starmer about the Government’s plans for a mandatory digital ID, raising privacy, security and equality concerns. The group said:

“Mandatory digital ID is highly unlikely to achieve the Government’s objective of tackling unauthorised immigration.

“The proposed schemes fundamentally misunderstand the ‘pull factors’ that drive migration to the UK and would do very little to tackle criminal people-smuggling gangs or employers and landlords who operate ‘off the books’.

‘Instead, it would push unauthorised migrants further into the shadows, into more precarious work and unsafe housing.”

Daily Mail – Starmer faces revolt by Labour MPs as he takes huge gamble on compulsory digital ID cards saying people cannot be ‘squeamish’ about tough rules

Al Jazeera – Why is the UK introducing digital IDs – and why are they so controversial?

The Register – Campaigners urge UK PM Starmer to dump digital ID wheeze before it’s announced

DONATE TO BIG BROTHER WATCH