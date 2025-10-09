Daily Mail – “Sinister” plans to extend digital ID to 13 year olds

The government is planning to force digital ID onto children as young as 13.

Silkie Carlo, Director of civil liberties group Big Brother Watch, says digital ID is “fast becoming a digital permit required to live our everyday lives.”

“Starmer has sold his Orwellian digital ID scheme to the public on the lie that it will only be used to stop illegal working but now the truth, buried in the small print, is becoming clear.

“We now know that digital IDs could be the backbone of a surveillance state and used for everything from tax and pensions to banking and education.

“The prospects of enrolling even children into this sprawling biometric system is sinister, unjustified and prompts the chilling question of just what he thinks the ID will be used for in the future. No one voted for this and millions of people who have signed the petition against it are simply being ignored.”

Daily Mail – Exclusive: Labour accused of developing a surveillance state as it pushes ‘sinister’ digital ID cards for children as young as 13

BBC – Government to consult on digital IDs for 13-year-olds

