Daily Mail – The Government’s digital ID plans could include subverting ID photos into facial recognition mugshots

The Government’s digital ID plans could include repurposing our ID photos for a population-wide facial recognition database.

Big Brother Watch’s Jasleen Chaggar said: ‘Snuck into the consultation is an admission that the police would be allowed to repurpose our digital ID photos as mugshots to create a population-wide facial recognition database.

‘It is for precisely this reason that the public is rightly sceptical of a sprawling ID system that has been sold to us under various guises – whether to “stop the boats” or improve public services – but which invariably hands more power and more of our personal information to the state, at our expense.’

‘Given the public backlash, high costs, serious data risks and likelihood that this could become a mandatory scheme in practice, the government should drop this digital ID disaster altogether.’

Daily Mail – Fears Keir Starmer’s digital ID cards could be used as population-wide facial recognition database for police mugshots

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