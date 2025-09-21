Daily Mail – Two thirds of UK public do not trust government with personal data, digital ID poll reveals

Independent polling conducted by YouGov, commissioned by civil liberties campaign group Big Brother Watch shows that 63 percent of the UK public have concerns regarding the security of their personal data as part of a national digital ID scheme.

Matthew Feeney, Advocacy Manager at Big Brother Watch, stated: “On top of a digital ID scheme being a civil liberties disaster, it would also represent a significant cybersecurity risk. The Government should abandon plans for a digital ID scheme immediately.”

Big Brother Watch’s Interim Director Rebecca Vincent said: “No one voted for this, it was not in the Labour party manifesto, and there has been no public consultation. Mandatory digital ID would fundamentally reverse the nature of our relationship with the state, turning Britain into a checkpoint society where an enormous burden will be placed on law-abiding people in having to prove ourselves to go about our everyday lives.”

