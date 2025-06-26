Democracy for Sale – UK police forces ordered to stay quiet on Palantir contracts

British police forces holding contracts with US spy tech firm Palantir are being ordered to withhold information from the public.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council’s Central Referral Unit (CRU) told police forces to “neither confirm or deny” holding documents in response to Freedom of Information requests about Palantir.

Big Brother Watch has complained to the UK data watchdog – the Information Commissioner’s Office – calling for a thorough investigation.

Jake Hurfurt, Big Brother Watch’s head of research and investigations said: “The NPCC’s central FOI unit is a danger to transparency and the public’s right to know.”

“We are seeing requests on topics known to be referred to the CRU delayed as police forces await instruction on how to proceed, and requester’s names being used as reference numbers in spite of FOI being applicant blind and fears of negative press being used to justify disclosure being blocked,” he explained.

Democracy for Sale – Uncovered: How UK police are hiding their Palantir work

DONATE TO BIG BROTHER WATCH