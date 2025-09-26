The Guardian – Keir Starmer announces plans for a mandatory digital ID

The Prime Minister has announced plans for every UK adult to require a digital ID for work. Politicians from every major political party have come out against these plans. Big Brother Watch, a privacy and civil liberties campaign group, have said that a mandatory digital ID would turn the UK into a “checkpoint society that is wholly unBritish”.

Silkie Carlo, the group’s director said: “Digital IDs would do absolutely nothing to deter small boats but would make Britain less free, creating a domestic mass surveillance infrastructure that will likely sprawl from citizenship to benefits, tax, health, possibly even internet data and more.

“Incredibly sensitive information about each and every one of us would be hoarded by the state and vulnerable to cyber-attacks.

“Starmer has no mandate to force the population to carry digital IDs and millions of us will simply not do it. The cost to the public purse will likely run into the billions, much like Blair’s failed scheme, but the cost to our freedoms would be even more serious. He is making an enormous mistake and should drop the plans sooner rather than later.”

