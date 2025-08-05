Perhaps most worrying of all, a mandatory digital ID would give the government unprecedented access to, and control of, all of our personal data, creating a honeypot for hackers and other malicious actors. At a time when the government is also utilising the mass surveillance powers granted through the draconian Investigatory Powers Act in an attempt to force tech companies to break encryption, many of us have little confidence that our data would be adequately protected.

After the public backlash that “BritCard” received, it’s very telling that the latest proposal by the Tony Blair Institute is being kept under wraps, with The Times reporting it’s been dubbed “Operation Kelp” within government. Surely a policy measure which would have such an extreme impact on all of our daily lives should be open to public scrutiny from the outset. Also telling is the fact that it was not included in the Labour Party manifesto, effectively eliminating any chance for voters to have a say in the matter.

The British people have a long and proud history of rejecting proposals for mandatory ID, whether in physical form or now digital, which is in many ways more sinister given the sheer volume of centralised data that the government would hold. Whether under the guise of “BritCard”, “Operation Kelp”, or whatever else is to follow, proposals for mandatory digital ID should be scrapped, and privacy rights must be protected at the core of any further policy efforts to address illegal migration.

– Rebecca Vincent, Interim Director

The Standard – Think digital IDs seem harmless? This is why you’re wrong