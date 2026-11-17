The Government says it will “explore legislative options” to have certain news makers branded as “trustworthy”, and then have platforms like Instagram, and possibly YouTube, rig their algorithms to ensure you get big portions of their content. It is unconfirmed who will decide who is “trustworthy”.

The Government gives two justifications for this intrusion into our phones and homes – to help the Public Service Media (PSM) providers, like the BBC and ITV, financially through the decline of traditional TV broadcasting, and to protect the public from mis- and disinformation.

You may well think both of those problems deserve a solution, but this algorithmic land-grab is bad in practice and worse in principle.

It will do traditional PSMs no good to be seen as mouthpieces for the Government’s preferred news and media agenda. Being branded “trustworthy” by the Government is rather like being the friend your parents describe as ‘a good influence’: true or not, it’s a quick way to make everyone wonder whose side you’re on. And for news outlets not blessed by the Government, the result will be that platforms simply reduce how much their content appears on your feed. The News Media Association, in its own response to the consultation, warns that “the path of least resistance for platforms is to promote public service broadcaster content, transferring visibility and revenue from the commercial press”. Parliamentarians are concerned. Sir John Whittingdale MP is a member of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee and former Secretary of State for Culture Media and Sport. He, like Big Brother Watch, has concerns about disinformation, especially foreign disinformation. But he is clear that the prominence proposals are “a very dangerous extension of Government interference in the freedom of the press and the right to free speech”. Rigging the country’s online feeds is no solution to mis- and disinformation. There is no denying that the internet has become a more tawdry place recently. However, the academic research indicates that mis- and disinformation is primarily consumed by a small minority who actively seek it out. These are the last people who will suddenly change their minds if a bit more Channel 4 is shoved into their feeds. Like a company putting on voluntary HR training, the Government’s approach will reach the people who need it least and the people who need it won’t be touched. Even if this kind of policy could magically work, we should all take offense at the paternalistic insistence that the Government, by deciding for us, should ‘protect’ us weak-minded members of the public from information and ideas of which ministers disapprove. We believe you can be trusted to decide what news you see. The consultation even admits that “evidence shows that in times of major news events or local incidents, citizens turn to more traditional forms of news outlets such as the local newspaper, local radio stations or PSM news”. None of this means we at Big Brother Watch are Big Tech enthusiasts. YouTube and Meta shouldn’t be deciding for us either, and too many of us have outsourced our judgment to algorithms we often neither control nor understand. The green paper lists “user empowerment” as a principle – so why won’t the Government take that seriously? If ministers want to rein in the platforms, they should hand the reins to users, not take them for themselves. We should demand better from the firms, from the Government, and maybe even ourselves in how we engage with these systems. But fundamentally, if someone wants a feed full of PSM content, or none at all, that’s their business, not the Government’s. – Jack Coulson, head of advocacy The Express – Andy Burnham’s Government wants to pick the news you see

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