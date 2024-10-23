GBN – 74% of the public say no to the DWP being able to take money out of our bank accounts

A new poll shows that an overwhelming 74% of the British population say no to the DWP being able to take money straight from our bank accounts. These proposed measures, introduced by DWP Secretary Liz Kendall, come as a shocking addition to the Government’s already Orwellian plans to spy on all of our bank accounts on the premise of dealing with welfare fraud and error.

The DWP could also force private companies to report on benefits recipients to the Government.

Silkie Carlo, director for privacy and civil liberties NGO Big Brother Watch said:

“This blank cheque to force private companies to snoop and report on the country’s poorest citizens to the state is intrusive, excessive and will create a culture of fear among millions of people claiming benefits.

“For a Labour Government to introduce tough investigatory powers more typical of a counter-terror context to Britain’s welfare system is an alarming attack on privacy and yet another assault on the poor.”

