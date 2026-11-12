An official report from police watchdog His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary has revealed that police officers risk arresting innocent people, especially from ethnic minorities, if they treat facial recognition data as evidence. Commenting on the report, which found facial recognition beset by errors and biases, Jasleen Chaggar, senior legal and policy officer, said:

“The revelations that officers are treating facial recognition as bona fide evidence rather than a probability score is alarming.

“This approach significantly increases the risk that more innocent people will have officers knock on their door to arrest them for crimes committed in towns they’ve never visited, as we’ve seen before.

“Worse still, police aren’t even logging their use of retrospective facial recognition, meaning people could wrongfully become suspects in criminal investigations without even realising why they’ve been accused.

“Police cannot be allowed to continue using the algorithm with so few safeguards and at biased settings that are more likely to misidentify women, Asian and Black people and search against millions of unlawfully held custody images.”

Facial recognition errors put ethnic minorities at risk of wrongful arrest, police watchdog warns

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