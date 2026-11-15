Figures from South Wales Police have revealed that ethnic minority people are four times more likely to be chosen for facial recognition scans than their white counterparts. Commenting on the excessive use of this technology on non-white people, Jake Hurfurt, head of research and investigations, said:

“This data shows that intrusive biometric tools are being used to disproportionately target minority communities.

“It is alarming that non-white people have been subject to face scans at a much higher rate than would be expected either by the region’s demography or the makeup of people arrested in the region.”

The Guardian – Ethnic minority groups in Wales four times more likely to be target of police facial scans

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