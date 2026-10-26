Daily Echo – Hampshire Police intrusively scan 400,000 people using facial recognition tech

Figures released by Hampshire Police show that it used facial recognition technology to scan 406,001 members of the public over the past year. Commenting on the use of controversial technology Jasleen Chaggar, senior legal and policy officer at Big Brother Watch said:

“It is completely disproportionate that hundreds of thousands of law-abiding citizens across Hampshire have had their faces scanned like barcodes just for the police to conduct routine policing.”

Daily Echo – Hampshire police facial recognition tech scans 406,001 faces

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