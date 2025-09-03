Independent – Keir Starmer on the verge of introducing digital ID cards for all

Big Brother Watch Team / September 3, 2025

Keir Starmer considering introducing mandatory digital ID cards for everyone to tackle illegal immigration, reports from No 10 reveals.

Privacy and civil liberties group Big Brother Watch said that that a mandatory digital ID system would usher in a “dystopian nightmare” in which everyone in Britain would be  “forced through digital checkpoints to go about our everyday lives”.

“Simply put the burden on the already law-abiding citizens to prove their right to be here”, Big Brother Watch’s interim director Rebecca Vincent said on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Independent – Starmer considers digital ID cards in small boats crackdown

