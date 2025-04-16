Metro – Microsoft tool taking constant screenshots a “threat to privacy”

Microsoft’s controversial feature takes a screenshot of a user’s screen every few seconds. This feature has attracted criticism from privacy rights campaigners. Big Brother Watch’s Jake Hurfurt said:

‘Constant screenshots can still be a threat to privacy, despite Microsoft’s welcome efforts to make the tool opt-in and enhance protections.

‘Users might now have more control over the screenshots that are taken, but anyone they interact with whether by email or even on encrypted apps with disappearing messages like Signal could have their data captured and stored without their consent.

‘Anyone turning on this feature must be very careful not just to protect their own privacy, but the privacy of others as well.’

Metro – Microsoft rolls out tool to take screenshot every few seconds – why is it so controversial?

