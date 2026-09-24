Metro – Revolut introduces ‘pay with smile’ facial recognition for UK shoppers

UK bank Revolut has introduced a facial recognition system that lets customers pay for goods using their face. Commenting on the trial at select London stores, Jack Coulson, head of advocacy at Big Brother Watch said:

“How people want to conduct their banking is their choice, but they should be under no illusions that giving away their biometrics is safe.

“Revolut may feel they are offering convenience, but they are also normalising a dangerous technology, and it is users who bear the risk.

“You can get a new passport, but your face is irreplaceable. Lost face scans can be used to fool identity checks and produce deepfakes, including sexualised images. The kind of potential violation is profound and unprecedented.”

Revolut is now letting you pay with your face – but is it safe?

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