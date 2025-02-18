Politics Home – Labour’s plans for digital ID cards pose a risk to marginalised groups

Labour MPs are pressuring the government to introduce digital ID cards, arguing that the technology can improve the efficiency of public services and tackle illegal immigration.

Yet opponents to these plans, such as privacy campaign group Big Brother Watch, have highlighted that digital IDs can be misused for mass surveillance and “be abused for the tracking, targeting or other differential treatment of ethnic, religious and other marginalised groups.”

