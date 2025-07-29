Sky News – Campaigners warn new age checking rules come at the cost to freedoms

The Online Safety Act’s new age checking rules come at a cost to Brits’ freedoms, campaigners warn. In an interview with Sky News, Matthew Feeney, advocacy manager at Big Brother Watch said: “The problem is that good intentions don’t necessarily make good law…”

“I don’t doubt the intentions of those who are supporting this act.

“The fact is that it’s unclear that this will actually make children safer because they can just drive themselves to VPNs or to parts of the dark web to access this content anyway.

“In addition, adults are going to find themselves in a position of having to upload biometric data or identification in order to access completely legal speech.

“I think that’s a significant cost to incur in a liberal democracy.”

Sky News – Hundreds of thousands of people backlash against internet safety rules

