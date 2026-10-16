TechRadar – Sainsbury’s facial recognition returns to store that wrongly ejected innocent shopper

Sainsbury’s has reinstated live facial recognition cameras in its East Dulwich supermarket just weeks after it wrongfully ejected a shopper misidentified by the technology. Commenting on Sainsbury’s bringing back the controversial technology, Jasleen Chaggar, senior legal and policy officer said:

“Shoppers are being subjected to airport-style security just to buy a pint of milk.”

The system is “indiscriminate by design, meaning every customer is treated with suspicion.”

TechRadar – Sainsbury’s ‘dangerous’ facial recognition is back, months after ejecting an innocent shopper — and there’s no way to opt out

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