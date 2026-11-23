Surveillance firm Facewatch is rolling out software that allows it to send photos of the public directly to police without their knowledge. Commenting on the use of the software, known as Facewatch Live, Big Brother Watch director Silkie Carlo said:

“Facewatch’s business is a pre-crime mass surveillance system that trashes vital principles of the right to a fair trial. You could be added to secret watchlists, labelled a criminal, electronically blacklisted from your high street and have your photo shared with police all without your knowledge and with no opportunity to defend yourself.

“The public is put at increased risk of false accusations by police rifling through thousands of retailer photos to match grainy CCTV images. It’s likely that images will be submitted with little context or oversight, meaning these types of systems are ripe for wrongful privacy intrusion and mistakes.

“The ICO’s recent investigation into the Met police’s use of a similar system found that individual officers used the platform without authorisation or oversight. Officers even unlawfully shared the personal information of three children uploaded to the platform, among other people.

“Shoplifting needs law enforcement, but not the cowboy policing by private companies enabled by FaceWatch, using mass digital facial recognition line-ups that put us all at risk.”

TechRadar – ‘Cowboy policing’ — campaigners warn facial recognition firm’s new platform is ‘ripe for wrongful privacy intrusion’

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