Telegraph – Sainsbury’s to expand live facial recognition use to 200 shops

Sainsbury’s plans to expand its use of facial recognition from 55 to 200 shops nationwide. Earlier this year, Londoner Warren Rajah was wrongly booted out of a Sainsbury’s shop using facial recognition after staff misidentified him.

Silkie Carlo, Director of Big Brother Watch, said: “Innocent shoppers should not have to submit to Orwellian identity checks just to buy a loaf of bread or pick up nappies.

“The mass rollout of live facial recognition across Sainsbury’s stores is a shameful decision that treats customers like suspects, putting millions of law-abiding people at serious risk of privacy intrusions and humiliating false shoplifting accusations.”

Telegraph – Sainsbury’s to deploy facial recognition software in 200 stores

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