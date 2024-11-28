The Guardian – £20,000,000 tender for UK-wide facial recognition technology has been uncovered

A police procurement body has offered a contract worth up to £20m for facial recognition software, reigniting concerns about “mass biometric surveillance”. Big Brother Watch, warn this is “yet another example of the lack of transparency from government over the use of AI tech.”

Madeleine Stone, senior advocacy officer at Big Brother Watch, said: “The secretive use of AI and algorithms to impact people’s lives puts everyone’s data rights at risk. Government departments must be open and honest about how they uses this tech.”

The Guardian – UK government failing to list use of AI on mandatory register

