The Guardian – Digital billboards the “height of surveillance capitalism”

Digital billboards capable of monitoring viewers’ engagement with advertising have been installed across hundreds of apartment buildings, subjecting tens of thousands of residents to surveillance in apartment blocks.

Jake Hurfurt, head of research and investigations at privacy rights campaign group Big Brother Watch, said the digital boards were “creepy as hell”.

“Billboards equipped with demographic scanning tech have no place in people’s homes. They are the height of surveillance capitalism.

“We should all be able to move around the buildings we live in without being scanned against our will to monitor our personal characteristics or if we paid attention to an advert, and it is even more galling that residents of some buildings have to pay to be watched.”

The Guardian – UK campaigners condemn ‘creepy’ digital billboards that can track viewers’ responses

