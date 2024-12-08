The Guardian – Police are unlawfully retaining images of innocent people for facial recognition searches

Police are unlawfully retaining images of innocent people & using them for facial recognition searches.

Jake Hurfurt of Big Brother Watch said:

“Police and the Home Office have no idea how many people’s photographs they hold unlawfully, and more than a decade after the high court demanded these be deleted, look to have made next to no effort to comply with the law.”

“Removing these images is not impossible, as Police Scotland have shown, and other forces must do the same rather than remain complicit in a decade-old breach of privacy rights on an industrial scale. Facial recognition searches must not be conducted against images that are held outside of the law.”

The Guardian – Police unlawfully storing images of innocent people for facial recognition

