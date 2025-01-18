The i Paper – Campaigners slam police plans to use odour & gait tracking tech

UK police forces are assessing new biometric surveillance technologies with Orwellian capabilities, including tracing and tracking people through body odour and gait analysis.

Madeleine Stone, senior advocacy officer for Big Brother Watch said: “Growing police use of biometric surveillance poses a serious threat to everyoneʼs privacy. There is no law that specifically oversees these invasive new technologies, and as the rise in facial recognition shows, police forces will exploit legal grey areas to deploy AIpowered surveillance without democratic oversight.”

The i Paper – How your walk and body odour could soon be used to track your every move

DONATE TO BIG BROTHER WATCH