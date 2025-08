The Government is planning to introduce an AI tool to deal with asylum claims despite serious errors. Jake Hurfurt, head of research and investigations at Big Brother Watch said:

“Outsourcing vital decisions to error-riddled AI tools is a worrying path for the Government to go down. The Government should stop seeking to cut costs with shiny AI tools and instead properly invest in staff.”

