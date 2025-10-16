The Independent – Charities warn vulnerable people at risk from government bank spying powers

Jasleen Chaggar, Legal and Policy Officer at privacy rights group Big Brother Watch, said:

“Scanning the entire population’s bank accounts to help the DWP administer itself is a sledgehammer to crack a nut – and the blows won’t fall evenly.

“Disabled people, carers, older people, single parents and those on low incomes are far more likely to be wrongfully flagged, dragged into intrusive investigation and forced through stressful, time-consuming appeals.

“It’s not too late for the government to abandon this heavy-handed approach and admit the truth: these powers won’t stop serious fraudsters, but risk recreating a horizon-scale scandal for some of the most marginalised members of our society.”

Independent – Labour bank spying bill will bring ‘unprecedented surveillance,’ charities warn