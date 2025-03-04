The Independent – Everybody’s bank accounts will be “pulled into the net of surveillance”, privacy rights expert warns

The Government’s sweeping new bank spying powers will force our banks to spy on us all the time. Big Brother Watch’s legal and policy officer Jasleen Chaggar told the Bill’s committee, “It is not just benefits claimants who will be targeted…it is everyone’s accounts, including yours and mine.”

“Even if you are a benefits recipient, you can appoint an individual—a parent, a guardian, an appointed person or your landlord—to receive the benefit on your behalf, so those people will also be pulled into the net of surveillance,” she added.

The Independent – DWP warned over new powers to spy on ‘everybody’s bank accounts’

Manchester Evening News – DWP alert as ‘spying powers’ will allow officials to view all UK bank accounts

