The Mirror – “no one really believes” digital ID is about immigration, campaigners warn

Campaigners were invited to give evidence to the cross-party Home Affairs Select Committee on the government’s plans for digital identity cards.

Silkie Carlo, director of civil liberties campaign group Big Brother Watch, said: “I don’t think anyone in this room genuinely believes that the mandatory digital ID is about illegal working. Which begs the question, what is it really about, and what will the other uses be?”

“I think that, it’s likely that the way that this announcement has been managed makes it irrecoverable for this government and potentially for the next five to 10 years.”

“Your constituents are up in arms about it and I think it is because of the way that it’s been introduced, the fact that no one really believes it’s about immigration, that it might be about something else.”

