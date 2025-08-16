The Register – Minority Report-style policing tool “deeply chilling”, campaigners say

The Government are rolling out funding for a new AI-powered policing tool to predict crime before it has even happened. Responding to this, Big Brother Watch said: “The Government’s plans for Minority Report-style policing are deeply chilling and dystopian.

“Treating people as data points to be tracked, monitored and profiled turns them into suspects by default, and relying on historic data risks amplifying existing biases within the criminal justice system.

“It is likely that vast amounts of sensitive personal data will be hoovered up to build these intrusive predictive policing tools. Instead of ‘fixing the foundations’ of policing, plans to monitor the public with Orwellian AI tools could erode our most basic rights and could lead to profound injustices.”

The Register – Minority Report: Now with more spreadsheets and guesswork

