The Register – Zero success despite extortionate facial recognition rollout

British Transport Police spent over £320,000 on facial recognition checks for travel within London. This led to one false alert and zero arrests. Commenting on the use of this technology at train stations and the London Underground network, Jasleen Chaggar of Big Brother Watch said:

“Millions of Londoners use the city’s stations every day and may have already found themselves caught in a digital police line-up, likely without even realizing. The pilot figures show that replacing officers with AI surveillance does not improve Londoners’ safety and British Transport Police should drop their use of live facial recognition.”

The Register – UK rail cops’ £320K face-scanning spree nets zero matches

DONATE TO BIG BROTHER WATCH