Privacy rights campaigners and experts slam Police Scotland’s plan to roll out Orwellian live facial recognition. Civil liberties group Big Brother Watch point out that this technology is prone to falsely flag innocent people as criminals. One victim of a facial recognition misidentification is London-based anti-knife crime activist Shaun Thompson.

The Scotsman – Police Scotland urged to abandon facial scanning tech plans amid warnings it is ‘not fit’ and ‘unethical’

DONATE TO BIG BROTHER WATCH