The Telegraph – Censorial Counter Disinformation Unit spying on speech online during riots

A Secret Government unit is monitoring lawful speech online during the riots. The same unit was deployed to spy on government critics during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Counter Disinformation Unit (CDU), now renamed as the National Security Online Information Team, is gaining growing criticism from MPs as concerns around attacks on free speech arise.

Silkie Carlo of civil liberties campaign group Big Brother Watch said:

“There are serious questions as to whether NSOIT is fit for this task, given its chilling track record of monitoring the lawful and accurate speech of journalists, scientists, parliamentarians, human rights advocates and members of the public during the pandemic when they rightly questioned the government’s pandemic management.

“It’s worrying to see NSOIT brought into action shortly after its controversial activities were exposed, and before it has been subject to the important independent review the culture committee called for.”

The Telegraph – Secretive Covid-era 'spy' agency brought in to monitor social media during riots

