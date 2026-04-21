The Telegraph – Council plans to wire AI surveillance into 500 CCTV cameras

Hammersmith and Fulham council is spending £3 million of taxpayers’ money to wire AI surveillance cameras into 500 CCTV cameras. Documents obtained by Big Brother Watch reveal that plans include monitoring slip and fall detection, vehicle ID and tracking and ‘aggressive’ behaviour.

Big Brother Watch’s head of research and investigations said, “deploying AI to detect ‘aggression’ or ‘suspicious behaviour’ will doubtlessly lead to the system flagging ordinary behaviour as concerning.”

The Telegraph – Labour council to use AI-enabled CCTV to spot ‘suspicious behaviour’

DONATE TO BIG BROTHER WATCH