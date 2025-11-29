The Telegraph – Councils should not use drones to spy on residents, campaigners warn

Councils are putting spies in our skies by amassing fleets of drones, a freedom of information request reveals.

“There may be a role for drones in helping councils monitor flooding or conduct land surveys, but local authorities must not use the technology as spies in the sky,” Big Brother Watch’s head of research and investigations Jake Hurfurt told the Telegraph.

“Britain is already one of the most surveilled countries on earth with CCTV cameras on street corners. We do not need flying cameras, too. Councils must make sure that they do not use this technology for intrusive monitoring of their citizens. Just because it’s possible, it does not mean it’s something they should do,” Hurfurt added.

The Telegraph – Councils fly drones to ‘spy on residents’

