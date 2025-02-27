The Telegraph – Driving licence photos could be used by police for facial recognition searches

More than 50 million Brits’ driving licence photos could be used by police for facial recognition searches. Big Brother Watch’s Madeleine Stone said: “It’s disturbing to see the Government is reheating the Conservatives’ abandoned plans that most threaten privacy rights, including granting all police forces access to our driving licence photos, opening the door to the creation of a massive facial recognition database.

“The Bill allows the Government to grant police officers extraordinary powers to identify and track anyone with a driving licence, at the click of a button. Not only would this be an unprecedented breach of privacy, but would also put innocent citizens at risk of misidentifications and injustice.”

