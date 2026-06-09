The Telegraph – HMRC’s AI-powered surveillance plans spark Big Brother fears

HMRC is planning to use AI to snoop on taxpayers to send ‘automatic nudges’ and collect more data. This includes reintroducing voice recognition technology to identify taxpayers in real time. HMRC has already used AI to snoop on social media posts of taxpayers as a part of criminal investigations.

Silkie Carlo, Big Brother Watch’s Director, said: “It is entirely possible for HMRC to ensure people pay tax fairly without subverting our banks, auction sites and social media accounts into spying agents constantly treating the public with suspicion.

“The Government has created back doors directly into our bank accounts for HMRC and DWP that will be difficult to shut for a range of other government snooping purposes.”

The Telegraph – HMRC’s plan to become Big Brother

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