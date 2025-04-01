Police forces are conducting facial recognition searches on the public every two minutes. Separately, Essex Police are using this hugely intrusive tech for non-crime investigations. Police also use this technology to investigate low-level crime – Big Brother Watch’s research highlights. The campaign group’s Senior Advocacy Officer, Madeleine Stone, said: “Police use of facial recognition scanning to identify people in a ‘non-crime investigation’ is deeply Orwellian and demonstrates how police use of this technology is dangerously off the leash.”

The Telegraph – Police forces are conducting facial recognition searches every two minutes

