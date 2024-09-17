The Telegraph – Tesco CEO wants to urge shoppers to stop buying ‘unhealthy’ items

Tesco’s CEO wants to monitor loyalty card data and use it to urge shoppers who are buying ‘unhealthy’ items to buy supermarket-suggested alternatives. Privacy campaigners raise concerns about the CEO’s comments. Jake Hurfurt from Big Brother Watch said:

“It is astounding that Tesco’s CEO wants to use this data to tell us how to live our lives.

Mr Murphy’s comments should alarm everyone and serve as evidence that loyalty card schemes are based on mass-scale surveillance of customers. Tesco has no right to make judgements about what’s in our baskets or nudge us on what we should and should not be buying.”

The Telegraph – UK’s biggest supermarket could urge shoppers to replace unhealthy purchases

