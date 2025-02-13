The Telegraph – US lawmakers challenge Government order to Apple as “foreign cyberattack”

America’s new intelligence chief, Tulsi Gabbard, has been warned by senior US politicians that the UK Government’s draconian demand to spy on Apple users’ encrypted information amounts to a “foreign cyberattack” on American citizens. She has been urged to consider limiting intelligence sharing and cooperating with the UK on cybersecurity, should the government persist with its unprecedented attack on users’ privacy.

Matthew Feeney, advocacy manager at Big Brother Watch, warns of the implications of this decision:

“Given the extraordinary scale of information sharing between the UK and US, and other Five Eyes partners, for US representatives to raise concerns that our Government’s surveillance measures are too extreme is a telling indictment of the UK’s reckless attack on global privacy.

“It would be a disaster for British national security if the UK were to be excluded from the intelligence-sharing network that currently exists between the UK, the USA, and other allies.”

The Telegraph – Tulsi Gabbard told to crush UK’s Apple data grab

