The Telegraph – Police unit to monitor social media posts

The Home Office is planning to create a new police unit to monitor social media posts as fears around disorder rise.

Rebecca Vincent, interim director of Big Brother Watch said: “The Home Office’s plan to create a new police unit to monitor social media is disturbing, and eerily reminiscent of the Covid-era counter-disinformation units, which have been the subject of widespread public outcry.

“It is unclear how police will use the information they gather or whether they will attempt to interfere with online content as these Orwellian units have before, but our message is clear – the Ministry of Truth era is over.

“Resources should be put into proper physical policing to ensure public safety rather than surveilling online speech.”

The Telegraph – Elite police squad to monitor anti-migrant posts on social media

DONATE TO BIG BROTHER WATCH