The Times – Campaigners slam Police Scotland’s plans to expand use of facial recognition

Police Scotland’s Chief Constable Jo Farrell explicitly stated support for the use of live facial recognition at a press conference. Raising serious concerns about the use of this technology in policing, Jake Hurfurt of privacy and civil liberties campaign group Big Brother Watch said:

“We are sleepwalking into a high-tech police state.”

“Britain needs to have a proper conversation about the role big data and AI plays in our policing, rather than allowing governments and the police to cobble together patchwork legal justifications to experiment on the public with intrusive and Orwellian technology.”

The Times – Police chief backs facial recognition technology to tackle crime

DONATE TO BIG BROTHER WATCH