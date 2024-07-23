The Times – Digital ID verification could soon become the norm

From paying taxes to opening a bank account, you could soon be coerced into using a digital ID to verify your identity for essential functions.

While Labour has rejected calls for a mandatory digital ID, the Government is pushing forward with introducing a giant digital identity system using “a single sign-on” for everyone to access basic government services.

Commenting, Susannah Copson, legal and policy officer at Big Brother Watch said:

“The proposed ‘convenience’ of digital IDs becomes a problem when they become mandatory for basic functions. That could range from anything from accessing public services to buying alcohol. What matters is that people have a choice. The government should seize the opportunity in the new data bill to create a legal right for people to use non-digital ID to ensure that they stay an option.”

